Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Subsea 7 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
About Subsea 7
