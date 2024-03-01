Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

