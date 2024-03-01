Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Position Raised by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 845.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.26% of Structure Therapeutics worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,711,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,222.8% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,516,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

GPCR stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

