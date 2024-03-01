Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

