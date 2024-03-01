Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 16.2 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.