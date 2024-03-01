StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Perrigo stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,090.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Perrigo by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 168,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

