StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 4.39.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.