StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avinger

Avinger Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.