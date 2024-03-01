StockNews.com Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

