StockNews.com Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Buy

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after buying an additional 218,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

