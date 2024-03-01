StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

