Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $378.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 858,945 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

