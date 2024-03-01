Stifel Nicolaus Raises Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 25.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,883 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.