Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.