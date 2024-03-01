Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of STRL stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure
In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.