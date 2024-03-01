Stephens Upgrades Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COCO. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

