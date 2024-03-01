Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STEM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.

Stem stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Stem has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after buying an additional 1,263,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Stem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Stem by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

