Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

STEM stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 in the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.