Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$49.13 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$89.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.71.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

