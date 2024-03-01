Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.