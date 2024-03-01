Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Announces Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%.

Star stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Star has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star in the first quarter valued at about $18,813,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Star by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 659,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Star by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $6,532,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

