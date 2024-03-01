Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.73

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.73 and last traded at $169.34, with a volume of 5161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,183 shares of company stock worth $2,098,268 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

