Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4827 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 3.2 %
Standard Chartered stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
About Standard Chartered
