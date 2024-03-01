Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4827 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 3.2 %

Standard Chartered stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

