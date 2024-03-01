Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 667.60 ($8.47) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 666.54. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,309.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

