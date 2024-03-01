SSR Mining Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,838 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

