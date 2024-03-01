SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,138 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.18% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEW stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

