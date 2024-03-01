Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $43.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQSP. JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 956,920 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $27,254,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

