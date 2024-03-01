Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SQSP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Squarespace by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

