SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

