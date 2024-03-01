Splunk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 70,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 call options.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.22 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.