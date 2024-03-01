SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

