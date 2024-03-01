SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.89

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.89 and last traded at $136.89, with a volume of 15506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

