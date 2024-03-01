SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.74

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.74 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 9325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.