SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

