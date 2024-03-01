SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SP Plus by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 42.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

