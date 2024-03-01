SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus Stock Up 0.2 %
SP Plus stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.24.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SP Plus
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.