Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 843,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 471,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

