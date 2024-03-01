Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

