Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) versus SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Critical Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $250.86 million 3.45 $86.69 million $2.81 10.20 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 21.92% 11.59% 1.10% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southside Bancshares and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats SVB Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.