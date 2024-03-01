SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 318.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 149.27 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.