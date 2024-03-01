Societal CDMO’s (SCTL) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.25.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO Stock Up 132.6 %

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

SCTL stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 1.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Societal CDMO by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,576,857 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Societal CDMO by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Societal CDMO

(Get Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.