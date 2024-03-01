Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $182.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.88.

SNOW stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

