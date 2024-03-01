Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Snowflake by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.