Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Trading Down 18.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

