Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

