Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Smartsheet worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $42.19 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

