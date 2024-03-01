SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:SJW opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

