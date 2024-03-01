Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 2nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

