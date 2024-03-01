Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $17,520,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $40,012,000.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.
