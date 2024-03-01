Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.