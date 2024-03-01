Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Culp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Culp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Culp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CULP opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Culp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

