Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Expands By 67.4%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

