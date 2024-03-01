Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declines By 71.4%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,097,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.