Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Rises By 49.8%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 67,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of VGAS stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

